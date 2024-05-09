PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — The Water Services Industry (Registration of Supplier) Rules 2023, which came into force on January 1, will improve the quality and safety of products used in the water supply and sewerage services industry.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said in a statement today that the rules would further enhance the registration of suppliers, in addition to ensuring the product suppliers meet the stipulated standards.

Under the rules, no one can supply any installation, devices or equipment related to the water supply systems and sewerage systems without registration.

It also includes the installation of septic tanks and individual or joint internal sewerage piping, unless a person has been registered as a supplier by SPAN.

SPAN said that a person convicted under these rules could be fined not more than RM100,000 or jailed not more than one year or both.

SPAN can also suspend or revoke any registration certificate issued if the supplier fails to comply with any of the provisions of the Act or any subsidiary legislation or conditions imposed by SPAN.

Such action can also be imposed if SPAN receives any complaint that is verified regarding the supplier, or product supplied by the supplier

SPAN hopes that by enforcing these rules, the product suppliers of water supply systems and sewerage systems can be more systematically regulated.

‘In addition, the products used in this industry must have quality durability and safety with the latest technology to ensure the sustainability of the water service industry,” it said.

To promote understanding of and compliance with the new rules, SPAN organised the “SPAN Regulatory Role on Water Services Industry Product Suppliers’ forum during the 2024 Asia Water Exhibition in April.

“This forum attracted the participation of over 200 people from government agencies, water and sewerage operators, certification and assessment bodies and suppliers related to water services nationwide,” it added. — Bernama