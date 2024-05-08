KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The monorail services suspended at four stations yesterday to carry out cleaning and repair works after parts of an uprooted tree fell on the tracks during a thunderstorm, resumed full operations at 5pm today.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) in a statement today said since monorail services have resumed, the alternative train and shuttle bus services will be stopped.

According to the statement, cleaning and repairs works carried out by Rapid Rail and local council were completed at 5.55am this morning.

“The operators and structural engineers have also completed a detailed inspection to ensure the structure of the track was safe at the affected area. They also ensured that the safety specifications were met.

Yesterday, four monorail stations — Bukit Nanas, Raja Chulan, Bukit Bintang and Imbi — were temporarily closed for cleaning and repair works when a large tree uprooted during heavy rain and thunderstorm at 2pm and parts of the tree fell on the tracks at Jalan Sultan Ismail, near the Concorde Hotel.

The fallen tree also damaged 17 vehicles and resulted in the death of a 47-year-old man while two others were injured. — Bernama

