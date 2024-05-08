KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — One of two individuals injured when a huge tree crashed down and crushed 17 vehicles along Jalan Sultan Ismail here yesterday has been discharged from hospital this morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief Supt Naazron Abd Yusof said the male e-hailing driver, 26, was discharged at 6am, while his passenger a Swedish woman, 72, was still being treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“The total of injured victims remains at two individuals,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the police have received 18 police reports about vehicles damaged in the 2.19pm incident.

The incident also killed driver Md Rizal Atan, 47, and disrupted monorail services as the branches of the tree also hit the monorail line. — Bernama

