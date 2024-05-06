HULU SELANGOR, May 6 — Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has warned today that Perikatan Nasional (PN) will file an election petition to court if Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Ahead of early voting tomorrow, the PN chief whip said that the coalition has evidence that the unity government has abused its funds, which it said amounted to bribing the voters.

“If fate dictates that Pakatan Harapan wins, we will file an election petition.

“We have a lot of evidence of [government] allocation and misuse of government funds and gifts that we believe is vote bribery,” he told reporters after PN candidate Khairul Azhari Saut presented his manifesto here.

Takiyuddin also directed his remarks to voters, saying that they should ensure PN’s victory if they do not wish to go through another by-election due to the potential court case.

He said that any form of aid to voters during a voting period can be considered an election offence.

The PAS secretary-general said a precedent had been set in Kuala Terengganu, after the Election Court last year invalidated Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim’s victory during the 15th general election.

He also claimed that PN has video evidence and notes of the alleged electoral offences, but did not disclose them to the media.

Earlier this month, electoral watchdog Bersih criticised the RM5.21 million announcement by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to upgrade public infrastructure facilities in Kuala Kubu Baru ahead of the by-election.

This comes as Minister Nga Kor Ming announced an allocation totalling RM5.21 million to upgrade public infrastructure facilities under the supervision of the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) and the Chinese New Village Project in Hulu Selangor.

Nga, during his visit to Kuala Kubu Baru, said the allocation included 14 projects worth RM4.82 million to be implemented by MPHS and the Village Community Management Council.

The move was defended by Selangor PH, which said the announcement was made before the campaigning period and therefore cannot be described as vote buying.