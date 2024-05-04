SEREMBAN, May 4 — A total of 15,753 consumer complaints were received nationwide, including 7,711 cases through the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s (KPDN) Aduan Suri platform, in the first four months of this year, said Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh.

She said the highest number of complaints through the Aduan Suri platform were related to online transactions, totalling 2,105, followed by complaints regarding prices (1,978) and misleading services (1,342).

“Men accounted for almost 50 per cent of complainants on the Aduan Suri platform. It’s the most popular channel so far and easy to use. Some 95 per cent of the complaints have been resolved, with the remainder still under the ministry’s action.

“In Negeri Sembilan, 479 complaints were recorded, including 217 through Aduan Suri. A total of 93 per cent of the complaints have been resolved, with the rest under the ministry’s action,” she said at the Negeri Sembilan-level National Consumer Day 2024 celebration at Dataran Centrio, Seremban 2, today.

She said the highest complaints through Aduan Suri in the state were related to the price of goods (135), online transactions (123) and misleading services (58).

Consumers can report any non-compliance by traders to KPDN through channels such as the Aduan Suri QR Code, WhatsApp at 019-279 4317 / 019-848 8000, Ez ADU KPDN smartphone application and the ministry’s complaint portal. — Bernama

