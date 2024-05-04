KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi hopes more Johoreans living outside Johor will return to the state and contribute ideas to ensure progress and development in the state that they were born.

According to Onn Hafiz, the state government has initiated efforts to attract Johoreans who have progressed in their professional careers to come back and serve the state in efforts to turn Johor into a developed state in the country.

“We see many Johoreans who are professionals in their own fields, living outside the state. Many among them are lawyers, architects, engineers, etc.

“There must be a good reason to encourage them to come back, for example good salary or remuneration packages, that can attract their attention. That is the kind of environment we are trying to build (in Johor) for years to come,” he said.

He said this when met at the Tanjung Puteri function held in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 celebration organised by the Persatuan Anak Melayu Johor (PAMJ) at Dewan Perdana Felda, here yesterday.

Also present were former Deputy Prime Minister Tun Musa Hitam and PAMJ president Datuk Seri Syed Hussein Syed Abdul Kadir Alhabshee.

During the function, Onn Hafiz also announced an allocation of RM100,000 to PAMJ this year to enable the association to organise activities for Johoreans living in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. — Bernama

