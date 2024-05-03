PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has issued a recall notice for 600 units of Chery’s Omoda 5 model vehicles, effective immediately, in response to a widely circulated incident on social media that occurred on April 28.

In a statement, the RTD announced that they have summoned Chery Corporate Malaysia Sdn Bhd to conduct a thorough investigation and gather additional information to ensure the safety of both vehicle owners and road users.

“Vehicle owners will be contacted by the company to schedule inspection slots or they can walk-in to any service centre nationwide.

“Any affected components will be replaced, with all costs borne by Chery Corporate Malaysia Sdn Bhd,” said the RTD.

Advertisement

RTD stated that it will monitor the recall process and is committed to ensuring all affected units are inspected, confirmed safe, and the axle replacement process is carried out.

In light of this, the RTD advised all owners of Omoda 5 model vehicles to make arrangements to facilitate the recall process and vehicle inspections as soon as possible.

Further information may be obtained by contacting Chery Malaysia’s customer service hotline at 03-2771 7070, the nearest Chery Auto Malaysia sales centre, or at their website www.chery.my.

Advertisement

Recently, a Chery Omoda 5 owner shared a video clip of the vehicle encountering rear axle damage while driving, and subsequently, receiving feedback from Chery Auto Malaysia on April 30.

The Chery Omoda 5 is an electric Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) launched in March with a price range between RM108,800 and RM118,800. — Bernama