KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Police detained the owner of the Facebook account “Cikgu Chandra” yesterday over posts allegedly capable of disrupting public order.

In a statement today, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the suspect was arrested around 3pm, and a mobile phone believed to have been used to upload the viral posts was seized.

He said the suspect was then taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for further investigation.

The arrest followed a police report lodged at 10pm on Tuesday by a man who claimed the suspect’s Facebook post touched on racial and religious issues and was intended to disturb public order.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We urge and advise the public not to make statements or upload sensitive posts touching on 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues that could threaten public peace and security.

“Firm action will be taken against any individual who attempts to exploit such sentiments for popularity or support,” he said. — Bernama