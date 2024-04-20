NIBONG TEBAL, April 20 — The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) will continue to intensify enforcement operations against foreigners driving without licences.

State JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said they view the offence, which has shown a rising trend, seriously as it could pose a danger to other road users.

“Based on last year’s statistical records, a total of 534 summonses were issued to foreign drivers and 416 vehicles seized. As for this year, 267 summonses were issued and 124 vehicles were seized as of yesterday.

“Driving without a licence is one of the most common offences detected, with the majority of offenders detained being from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia as well as Rohingya ethnic group,” he told reporters during the media briefing for Op Khas in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2024 at the JPJ Enforcement Station in Valdor this evening.

He also reminded vehicle owners not to allow foreigners to drive without valid documents as action could be taken against them under Section 26 of the Road Transport Act (JPJ) 1987.

Zulkifly disclosed that they also inspected 24,990 vehicles during the Ops Aidilfitri 2024 from April 1 until today, with action taken against 3,298 drivers, including for violations like driving without a licence, expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) and driving without insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, today’s operation conducted jointly with the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), Immigration Department, National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), Department of Environment (DOE), and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), resulted in action taken against 181 vehicles with 213 summonses issued and six seizure notices issued for various offences. — Bernama