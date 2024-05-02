HULU SELANGOR, May 2 ― Human Resource Minister Steven Sim said the increase in the salaries of civil servants announced yesterday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should not be a matter of debate.

He said the unity government values all workers in the country, as evidenced by the review of minimum wage rates through the Progressive Wage Policy to ensure that workers in the private sector receive higher wages in line with increased productivity.

“These civil servants are frontline workers. If we want to accelerate our country's economy to create better job opportunities, then we need civil servants who have higher productivity and efficiency.

Advertisement

“Therefore, with the appreciation given to civil servants, I believe it will motivate them to continue carrying out their duties to collectively develop the country's economy,” he said after attending the Suara Anak Madani programme here last night.

Anwar announced that civil servants would receive a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this year, among the highest increase in the nation’s history.

Commenting further, Sim said that last year the country recorded approved investment totalling RM329.5 billion due to the support of all parties, including civil servants.

Advertisement

“With this investment, our economy has expanded, and there will be better-paying job opportunities. So, there is a symbiotic relationship or cooperation, not competition,” he added. ― Bernama