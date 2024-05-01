HULU SELANGOR, May 1 — Voters in Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election want the candidate who will be their assemblyman to be able to solve the people’s problems and work hard to develop the state constituency.

According to them, although KKB is a rural area and has gone through several phases of progress, it continues to yearn for various other changes in terms of development, transportation and economy in tandem with the development of other areas

Private sector worker G. Ramesh, 43, said that although the facilities in KKB including schools, hospitals, banks and government offices are sufficient, there are some aspects such as roads that need to be focused on by the elected representative.

“From a long time ago, I see the road leading to Rasa (in Batang Kali) with potholes and until now it is like that and has also caused accidents. So whoever wins, please look into this,” he told Bernama.

In addition, he also wants aspects of public transport such as free buses to be improved for the comfort of the elderly, who are not adept at using the latest technology.

“There is a free bus service here and it is usually used by the elderly, but it requires them to scan barcodes and so on and some don’t like it. So for me something as small as that should be made easier for the residents here,” he said.

Trader Ng Soon Boon, 60, hopes that the area can be developed by the new representative as a tourist destination that can attract more visitors and thus help local traders like him to increase their income.

“If anyone can work hard, I support... and what I like about this place (is) the people can live peacefully together,” he said.

Another trader, Fatin Zyafiqah Abd Manan, 25, said that although KKB has gone through changes, the development agenda in the area should not stop.

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

It is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent)

Early voting is on May 7 and polling on May 11. — Bernama