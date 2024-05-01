HULU SELANGOR, May 1 — The move by P. Ramasamy, chairman of the Malaysian People’s Rights Party (Urimai), to rally voters, particularly the Indian community, not to support Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates, is merely motivated by a desire to retaliate against DAP and PH.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke stated that this aimless political move is believed to have been made after Ramasamy’s name was dropped in the Penang state election August last year.

“He’s telling voters not to vote for the unity government candidate (Pang Sock Tao), but does he provide an alternative? He must remember that voting is a citizen’s right, and we believe they (voters) are wise enough to judge.

“He’s free to say what he wants, but if we follow his words, we’ll be led astray,” he told reporters after campaigning with Pang, who is contesting in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election here today.

Also in attendance was DAP national deputy chairman, Gobind Singh Deo.

However, the transport minister said that this move does not affect Pang’s campaign; on the contrary, the former press secretary to the minister of housing and local government has received positive responses every time she campaigns and meets with residents.

“Parties within the unity government are also providing assistance and full support, and we will begin conducting ceramah mega perdana featuring prominent leaders of the unity government starting this Friday,” he said.

On Sunday April 28, the media reported that Ramasamy, who is also former Penang deputy chief minister II, had launched a campaign urging KKB voters to reject PH.

Meanwhile, Loke stated that PH would campaign responsibly by promoting candidates based on facts and their capabilities without demeaning other contenders.

“For example, the academic qualifications of the Perikatan Nasional candidate wasn’t initiated by us; it was social media users who questioned it. They tried to divert attention by attacking and questioning the educational qualifications of our candidate, and we responded with facts,” he said.

Pang is being challenged by three contenders: Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Malaysian People’s Party), and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission has set May 11 as the polling day, with early voting on May 7. — Bernama