KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The seizure of Pokémon trading cards worth over RM100,000 at Changi Airport has sparked debate among Malaysians about what items are taxable when entering the country.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Royal Malaysian Customs Department director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said confusion over exemptions was widespread and can be costly.

“Personal belongings are not a magic spell for duty-free immunity,” she told the daily.

On October 10, Singapore authorities discovered hundreds of trading cards in the luggage of a 25-year-old man who had declared nothing during screening. The case was referred to Singapore Customs for investigation.

Anis explained that almost all goods brought into Malaysia are subject to import duty, excise duty and sales tax unless covered by specific exemptions.

Travellers arriving by air are allowed limited duty-free items — one litre of alcohol, three new clothing items, a pair of new footwear and food worth up to RM150. Other goods are exempt only up to RM1,000 in value.

Trading cards, classified as “playing cards,” attract 10 per cent import duty, 10 per cent sales tax and 10 per cent excise duty if their value exceeds the exemption threshold.

Anis reminded travellers that declaration is compulsory under the Customs Act 1967 and Customs Regulations 2019, warning that failure to declare taxable goods could lead to seizure and investigation.

She told NST that commonly seized items include electronics, branded apparel, handbags, cosmetics, fragrances, watches, jewellery, food and alcohol.

“There is no loophole. Any item above the traveller-exemption cap is taxable at the border,” she stated.