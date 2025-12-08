KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has denied claims that its investigations are politically motivated, insisting that all probes are carried out in line with the rule of law.

Azam was responding to allegations by former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who claimed that MACC had investigated an individual solely because the person contested against Nurul Izzah Anwar in an election.

“We are fully transparent and not biased towards any individual or any party when carrying out investigations in accordance with the rule of law. I firmly deny the allegations made by Rafizi,” Azam said, according to a MACC source.

He added, “If Rafizi can provide the details of the individual he claims was investigated by the MACC merely because the person contested against Nurul Izzah, we are prepared to review the information accordingly.”

Azam said that MACC’s actions have always been grounded in principles of justice and public interest.

“I wish to reiterate that we will act without fear or favour, and we will ensure that no party interferes in any investigation,” he said.

In his podcast, Rafizi alleged that several PKR members not aligned with the party’s top leadership were detained by MACC ahead of the party elections last year, the New Straits Times reported.

He claimed those detained included candidates contesting the PKR deputy president’s post in May 2025.