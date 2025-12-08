KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Malaysian action-thriller Banduan has won Best International Film at the International Film Festival of Australia (IFFA) 2025, a major victory that comes as the film continues its impressive run at the local box office, having grossed over RM8 million.

The film, a local adaptation of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, also saw veteran actor Datuk Rosyam Nor take home the Best Supporting Actor award for his powerful performance as Inspector Johari.

Producer Kalyana Devan said the international recognition was a thrilling validation of the team’s hard work.

“We didn’t expect to win. I’m really thrilled,” he told Gempak.

“This is truly a team effort, and seeing the results makes us very happy. All our hard work has been worth it.”

However, he admitted that the success brings with it a new kind of pressure to continue raising the bar for local productions.

“After winning, many people are expecting us to continue progressing and try new things,” he said.

He added that it is now time for more local films to break into the global market, particularly in high-demand genres like action and horror, as international audiences are “starting to focus on Malaysian films.”

The film’s achievements mark a significant moment for the Malaysian film industry, proving that a well-executed remake can achieve both critical and commercial success on the world stage.

Banduan received three nominations at the IFFA, including a Best Actor nod for its star, Datuk Aaron Aziz.