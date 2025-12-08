JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 8 — An officer from the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has been remanded for four days on suspicion of involvement in an attempted ‘flying passport’activity at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) yesterday morning.

AKPS BSI commander Roszita Dim said the incident took place at about 11.30am when members of the AKPS BSI Integrity Unit, who were conducting surveillance at the BSI Arrival Hall, inspected an officer on duty at the MyBorderPass counter.

The inspection found that the 32-year-old male officer had failed to comply with Administrative Instruction No. 01/2024, which outlines the procedures for carrying, storing and using telecommunications devices during working hours.

"The officer was found carrying and keeping two mobile phones while on duty, and had failed to surrender them at the supervisor’s counter before starting his shift,” Roszitasaid in a statement.

The inspection also uncovered eight foreign passports in his possession - six belonging to citizens of the People’s Republic of China, one Indonesian passport and one Vietnamese passport.

The passports were discovered inside a black bag kept in the storage compartment of the officer’s Honda Vario motorcycle parked at BSI.

The officer is being investigated under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 (Act 150). All seized items – the eight passports, the motorcycle and two mobile phones – were seized.

AKPS also reminded all officers on duty at the country’s entry points to strictly adhere to the department’s integrity directives, stressing that there will be no compromise for those who violate orders or engage in unlawful activities. — Bernama