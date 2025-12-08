TATAU, Dec 8 — The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing after he had gone to bathe in a pond near Rumah Kiroh Bali yesterday, has been found.

The search and rescue (SAR) team found the body in the pond at a depth of about six metres.

Tatau Fire and Rescue station chief Herudin Ealhi confirmed that the victim, Daniel Jumau, was discovered yesterday morning after two days of search involving firefighters, police, and a Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) diving team.

“At 10.26am, the divers did the first descent, about one metre, from the point where the victim is believed to have fallen.

“Fifteen minutes later, they located Daniel’s body on the pond bed,” he said in a statement.

Daniel was last seen on Sunday afternoon near a pond close to the workers’ quarters.

According to a friend, Daniel had mentioned about his intention to bathe in the pond.

However, when the friend returned later, Daniel was missing, with only his towel and slippers found at the site.

Herudin said Bomba received a distress call at 4.18pm yesterday, prompting firefighters from the Tatau station to be deployed to the site.

“Initial SAR was conducted in the pond, but the victim was not found at the time,” he said, adding that with no eyewitness seeing Daniel enter the water, police had advised the friend to lodge an official report.

The SAR operation was suspended at 6pm on Sunday, and resumed yesterday, with nine firefighters from Tatau station and four PPDA divers from Bintulu joining the search. — The Borneo Post