PORT DICKSON, Dec 8 — Police are probing elements of neglect in the death of a five-year-old girl found unconscious in a Lenggeng clubhouse pool last Saturday.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said that statements had so far been recorded from five people, namely the child’s parents, her 15-year-old sister, a teacher and a doctor.

“The investigation found that the child was bathing in the pool without adult supervision, which is why we are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect.

“The autopsy conducted at Rembau Hospital confirmed that the child died from drowning,” he told reporters after attending a programme here today.

Johari said the police would submit the investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor soon, while also advising parents to always supervise their children whenever they are near or in the pool to prevent untoward incidents.

In the incident at about 12.15 pm, Nur Dhiya Azzalea Noor Mohamad was found unconscious in the pool before members of the public performed CPR on her while waiting for the ambulance.

Initial investigations found that the victim was reported to have disappeared from her mother’s sight while attending a kindergarten programme at the clubhouse. — Bernama