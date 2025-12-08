KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Malaysian singer-songwriter JessC has scored a major international breakthrough after being named one of Rolling Stone UK’s “New Artists to Watch.”

She is the first Asian talent to be selected for the prestigious list, a significant milestone that highlights her growing visibility on the global music scene.

The magazine praised her multilingual artistry and described her vocals as “warm, strong and emotionally grounding.”

The recognition is the latest in a wave of international attention for the artist and follows a recent feature in Rolling Stone Australia and a string of over 500 international media articles in the past six months alone, spanning mainstream and financial platforms.

Her team says she is aiming to reach 1,000 features by the end of the year.

Back home, her popularity continues to soar.

JessC’s upcoming “therapeutic concert” in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 20 has already sold out, a testament to her surging local fanbase.

Despite the growing fame, the artist remains focused on a larger goal.

“It’s never about the numbers — it’s about allowing music from Malaysia to be heard in more places around the world,” she said.