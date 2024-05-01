HULU SELANGOR, May 1 — In a bid to court Kuala Kubu Baru voters, Perikatan Nasional (PN) last night brought in its top leaders including former Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Tan Sri Noh Omar for its campaign rally here.

Before an audience of about 200, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recounted his “success” in handling the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis in the country.

“We made sure everyone, regardless of race, local or foreigners, everyone has food on their table,” he said.

Muhyidddin claimed this had endeared him to the public, and that most Malaysians he met recently wanted him back as the prime minister.

Muhyiddin then compared his achievements with the current prime minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I don't want to brag but that's all the facts. This is also a question of how to manage a crisis. We are, now you may not feel it, in a crisis. Crisis of confidence. People are not sure.

“He said that billions have come from all over the world to enter Malaysia. Is it true? It may be said to be billions, but the money coming in may be RM1 million, RM2 million. The number of jobs provided is not that much. We are in a state of crisis. Confidence crisis. Economic crisis,” he said.

Selangor's Perikatan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the media during the Ceramah Umum Perikatan Nasional in Kuala Kubu Baru April 30, 2024.

Just like Muhyiddin, Selangor PN chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali also reminded attendees of his days as the Selangor menteri besar, claiming he outperformed his successor, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Azmin then claimed that a PN victory in the by-election state seat would change the political landscape nationwide.

“Although in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election, this is only one state assembly seat, it will not invade the state government, it will not change the federal government, but believe me, the PN victory here will change the political landscape throughout the country and will signal to the Madani government that enough is enough, don't oppress the people, don't oppress the people, don't insult the people,” he said.

Noh used his time to attack his former party, claiming it has lost its way since Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi took over as president.

Former Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar, during the Ceramah Umum Perikatan Nasional in Kuala Kubu Baru April 30, 2024.

“Back in the day, when someone was about to get disciplinary action, we discussed and voted whether to ban or kick the person from the party or stay, but when it was me as the person, without judgement I was banned for six years? That's why I told them to just sack me. Umno lost its way, it became a tool for someone to take advantage of,” he said.

Among other leaders invited to speak were Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (women’s wing) chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Meru assemblyman Hasnizam Adham.

PN’s candidate for the by-election, Khairul Azhari Saut gave a quick speech, urging the voters to vote for him.

“I will try my best to shoulder this great responsibility. I understand that I am entrusted with this. One vote from you and yours means a lot to PN's victory.

Perikatan Nasional's Khairul Azhari Saut (pic) will be competing against Pakatan Harapan’s Pang Sock Tao, Hafizah Zainudin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia and independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin.

“I can guarantee that I will listen, I will care, be concerned and committed for the sake of the people of Kuala Kubu Baru. With that, I am humbly pleading, begging everyone to go out and vote for candidate number one,” he said.

Khairul Azhari will be competing against Pakatan Harapan’s Pang Sock Tao, Hafizah Zainudin from Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM), and independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, DAP’s Lee beat candidates from PN, PRM and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.

The Election Commission has fixed May 11 for polling day.