KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) said last night that it is ready to ferry voters in for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election this May 11, as both political divides worry that low turnout may hurt their chances.

Hulu Selangor Bersatu chief Hasnizam Adham assured voters who live further away from the voting centres to not worry about travelling.

“More than 9,000 of KKB by-election voters who live in Batang Kali will be voting at KKB, and I believe that the voters had to travel far to cast a vote.

“Please let us know if you don’t have any transportation. Our officers are ready to ship you in to vote,” he said during a PN rally ahead of the by-election in KKB.

The rally, which also involved PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and its Selangor chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was also live-streamed on Facebook.

He further encouraged voters who worked on the polling day to apply for leave and cast their votes during the May 11

Despite being held on a weekend, Hasnizam was concerned about the low voter turnout at the polling centres on the polling day.

The by-election will witness a four-cornered clash involving PN’s Khairul Azhari Saut, the government coalition’s candidate Pang Sock Tau from Pakatan Harapan, and two others Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).