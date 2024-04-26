KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The United States (US) Embassy in Malaysia has categorically asserted that Malaysia is a safe place to travel, refuting recent claims by a US academic suggesting that Malaysia is not safe for travellers.

“There has been no change to the US travel advisory for Malaysia which remains at Level 1, the lowest level out of four,” said the embassy in its response on the claims.

Checks with the United States Bureau of Consular Affairs Travel Advisories showed that Level 1 is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk.

“At level 1, travellers should exercise normal precautions against the usual risks and concerns that travellers can encounter in any international travel,” the advisory reads.

At Level 4, it advises US citizens against travelling to the country or to leave as soon as possible.

Bruce Gilley, a political science professor at Portland State University, posted a picture of him giving a keynote address at Universiti Malaya (UM) on X followed by the caption: “Malaysian political leaders advocating for a second holocaust against the Jewish people will never be a serious player in world affairs”.

UM, which apologised for hosting him, also lambasted Gilley for claiming that Malaysia is not safe for travellers after Putrajaya ordered that his events be cancelled due to his remarks. — Bernama

