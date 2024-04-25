PUTRAJAYA, April 25 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today expressed regret at Universiti Malaya (UM) for inviting a foreign speaker who made controversial statements and disrespected the sentiments of the community, especially concerning Malaysia’s support for Palestine.

Fahmi said he was completely baffled by UM’s action in inviting the speaker who was inclined towards the Zionist regime.

Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament, said that this should not have happened, let alone at UM, because the university is the alma mater of many of the country’s top leaders.

“UM is also located in my parliamentary constituency and as the MP, I deeply regretted it.

“We all know that our Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has always been vocal in championing the Palestinian cause,” he said at the Communications Ministry’s Monthly Assembly here today.

UM has been in hot soup after allowing a political science professor, Bruce Gilley, to spread Zionist propaganda and accuse Malaysian leaders of advocating a “second Holocaust” for Jews during his talk at the university.

The presence of Gilley at the university went viral on X yesterday after it was uploaded by the professor himself.

Earlier today, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir ordered all programmes and activities scheduled to be attended by the professor to be cancelled immediately.

The university has also been asked to investigate the matter and report further details as soon as possible. — Bernama