PUTRAJAYA, April 24 — Economic issues and the future of the residents of Kuala Kubu Baru are the focus of the unity government’s campaign for the upcoming state by-election in Selangor, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, said the government has identified the concerns raised by residents and voters in the area, including the manifesto or promises made by the late assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong.

“I think what’s very important for voters in Kuala Kubu Baru is to see not only what has been achieved so far and promised by the late assemblyman, but also the future of Kuala Kubu Baru.

“For the unity government, we have identified several issues raised by residents or voters in Kuala Kubu Baru, as well as what was promised by the late assemblyman,” he said at a weekly press conference here today.

Fahmi said the unity government’s candidate for the by-election will be announced tonight.

Asked about purported tensions among parties in the unity government, he acknowledged differences of opinion but emphasised that they will continue to work together to ensure victory for the coalition’s candidate.

“Democracy is complex; there are various opinions. We are not a dictatorship.

“We acknowledge that there are differences of opinion, but for the greater good, we will strive to work together well,” he said.

Fahmi denied that component parties in the unity government were not on the same page, saying they had agreed at a meeting last week to work together.

“For Pakatan Harapan, we had a meeting last week followed by a meeting with Barisan Nasional (BN), attended by representatives of all component parties. There were certain decisions made at that time indicating that we are going to be working together,” he said.

Fahmi said following the meeting, the secretariat has appointed specific joint chairmanship of the task force at the respective level.

The Election Commission has fixed May 11 for polling, with the nomination of candidates set for April 27 and early voting on May 7.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee, 58, on March 21 after a battle with cancer.

Lee of DAP was a three-term assemblyman for the seat, which is under the Hulu Selangor parliamentary constituency. — Bernama