SHAH ALAM, April 24 — Police have mobilised 642 police personnel to ensure the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election runs smoothly.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said besides securing polling and vote-tallying centres, the main focus of the assignment is to ensure safety during nominations this Saturday (April 27) and polling day.

“Selangor police are on high alert to ensure the smooth running of the by-election, making sure that the security level is at its best,” she said in a media conference at the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

Sasikala said Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim will soon conduct a briefing for representatives of contesting parties in the upcoming by-election on matters that they need to comply with during campaigning, adding that the briefing will touch on matters such as the 3R issues (race, religion and royalty) and campaign permit applications, among other things.

Meanwhile, she said 625 police and 238 military personnel will cast their early ballots on May 7.

The Election Commission has set polling for the by-election on May 11.

It is the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th general election, with six other by-elections held last year, namely the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat (August), Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat (September), Pelangai state seat (October), Jepak state seat (November) and Kemaman parliamentary seat (December). — Bernama

