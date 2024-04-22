KUCHING, April 22 — The state tourism industry will be amplified with the live-streaming of the under-18 Premier of Sarawak Cup ITF World Tennis Junior tournament to be held here from April 23 to 28, Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said here today.

He said Kuching will be the first city in South-east Asia to implement the live-scoring and live-streaming of the junior championship on YouTube, beginning tomorrow.

“With this implementation, the whole world can witness the matches live throughout the tournament. That will put Kuching into the eyes of the world through more social media publicity,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association President Datuk Patrick Liew.

Karim, who is also the state minister of tourism, creative industry and performing arts, said the impact of the tournament goes beyond the confines of the court, adding that Sarawak has not only showcased its prowess as a host for international sporting events but has also generated more than RM3 million spring-off revenue.

Karim said the state welcomes more than 200 players, coaches, and parents from 38 countries to the Premier Sarawak Cup, including representatives from Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Ukraine and Russia.

“I am filled with pride at the opportunity to showcase the cultural diversity and sporting prowess that define our region,” he said adding that the ITF World Tennis Tour Junior comprises over 650 tournaments in 140 countries.

Karim said he believes that ITF World Tennis Tour Junior offers the best players a good starting point to become successful in professional tennis.

