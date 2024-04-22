SIBU, April 22 — Rapaie Tarip, 94, the father of Sarawak state Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, passed away at Sibu Hospital at 2.37am today.

News of his death was shared by Dr Annuar on his Facebook page early today.

“The departure of a father is forever. May his soul be blessed and placed among the believers. Al-Fatihah," noted Dr. Annuar on his Facebook page.

The deceased who left a widow Fatimah Othman, five sons and a daughter will be buried at the Kemuyang Muslim Cemetery today. — Bernama

