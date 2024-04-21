BUKIT MERTAJAM, April 21 — The Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma), through Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp), is ready to provide consultation services to employers and companies interested in implementing flexible working arrangements.

Minister Steven Sim said currently many employers and companies are interested in implementing flexible work arrangements, but there are still some who do not know how they work.

“This flexible work arrangement is not a new thing for employers and employees and it is already stipulated in our law which is the Employment Act 1955 and has been in force since January last year.

“I want to emphasise here that Kesuma, for example through TalentCorp, will provide consultation services to companies that wish to implement flexible work arrangements,” he told reporters when met at Penang Socso office here today.

Companies, employers or employees who have any concern or question regarding the implementation of flexible working arrangements can refer to the Department of Labour (JTK) in their respective areas.

Previously, Sim said requests for flexible working arrangements should be submitted to employers for feedback within 60 days, and if rejected, employers must provide reasons.

According to Section 60P (1) of the act, an employee has the right to request from their employer for a flexible working arrangement to vary the hours of work, days of work or place of work in relation to his employment, subject to Part XII or anything contained in the contract of service.

The act also stated that application for a flexible working arrangement under 60Q (1), the employee shall make an application for a flexible working arrangement under section 60P in writing and in the form and manner as may be determined by the Labour director-general. — Bernama