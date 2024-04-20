JOHOR BARU, April 20 — Two policemen on duty at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) here were arrested yesterday to assist in the probe into an extortion case involving a local man working in Singapore.

Johor Baru South (JBS) deputy police chief Supt Lim Jit Huey said the suspects, aged 33 and 34, were arrested as soon as a police report was received from the 50-year-old man at 11.21am on the same day.

He said the victim claimed the duo extorted him of RM1,000 at around 8.40pm at the BSI on Jan 4.

“The two policemen also tested negative for drug abuse.

“Both suspects have been remanded for three days starting today to assist the investigation under Section 384 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He said anyone with information about the incident can contact the JBS police headquarters hotline at 07-2182323 or Investigating Officer Muhammad Fadzil Tuan Wil at 013-4472909.

Lim, meanwhile, emphasised that the force is committed to fighting the problem of integrity and criminal misconduct involving its officers and members and will take strict action against such perpetrators. — Bernama