KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Ten individuals suspected of being involved in the case related to an Israeli man who was charged with possessing bullets and trafficking guns, were rearrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the 10 individuals, including three foreigners, were rearrested after their remand period under Section 7 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 expired on Tuesday and yesterday respectively.

“Three of them have been charged, namely the Israeli national (Avitan Shalom), in Jalan Duta Court recently, while a married couple was charged in the Klang Sessions Court,” he told a press conference at the Cheras police headquarters here today.

Last Friday, the Israeli man pleaded not guilty to two charges of possessing 158 bullets and trafficking six firearms in a hotel room in the federal capital last month.

On April 8, a local couple was charged in the Klang Sessions Court for firearms offences. — Bernama

