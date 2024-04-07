KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The remand order on an Israeli man who was detained with six pistols has been extended for another seven days from today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the extension for Shalom Avitan’s remand, which was due to end today, is to allow the police time to finalise a detailed investigation report.

“We still require some time to gather all firm evidence related to this main suspect (Shalom) and the local married couple who were also remanded last Friday.

“Currently, we (the police) are still looking into the motives and main reasons behind the suspect’s possession of six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition,” he said when contacted today.

Razarudin said another suspect who acted as a driver for Shalom and detained in Cameron Highlands has been released on police bail.

“In total, the number of individuals nabbed detained currently is 15, including two Turkish men and one man from Georgia,” he added.

All of them, including the Israeli man, were apprehended through a special operation, involving collaboration with the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Kuala Lumpur Contingent CID, CCID and the Special Branch.

The 36-year-old Israeli man was found to have entered the country via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on March 12, using a French passport.

The six firearms discovered in the suspect’s hotel room are Glock 19 Marine, Glock 17 Gen 4, Smith and Wesson, Sig Sauer and Stoeger, along with 200 rounds of ammunition, placed inside his bag. — Bernama