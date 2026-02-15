KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Malaysia has ranked seventh out of 29 countries in the 2026 Love Life Satisfaction Index, placing it among the global top 10 for relationship satisfaction with a score of 78 out of 100, a new Ipsos survey has found.

The country sits well above the global average of 73, trailing regional leaders Thailand (86) and Indonesia (85), but ahead of several European and Latin American nations.

The findings also seem to suggest a link between household income and relationship satisfaction in Malaysia, with 90 per cent of respondents in high-income households reported feeling loved, compared to 85 per cent in lower-income groups.

A similar pattern was observed in romantic relationship satisfaction, though satisfaction levels for all Malaysian income brackets were higher than the global average.

However, the survey also uncovered a pronounced gender gap in Malaysia.

Nearly nine in ten Malaysian men (89 per cent) said they feel loved, significantly higher than the 82 per cent of women who said the same.

This difference was even more stark in romantic relationship satisfaction, with 74 per cent of men expressing satisfaction compared to just 65 per cent of women.

Globally, the gender gap on these measures was almost negligible.

The Ipsos survey was conducted between December 24, 2025, and January 9, and covered over 23,000 adults under the age of 75 across 29 countries.