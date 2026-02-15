KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Less than 24 hours after 16 Bersatu MPs openly called for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resign as party president, the party’s internal turmoil intensified when its disciplinary board dismissed deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Alongside Hamzah, 16 other members, including three MPs and two assemblymen, were also dismissed, signalling that compromise is no longer an option for resolving Bersatu’s leadership crisis.

The tension escalated further today as Hamzah and Muhyiddin each held separate meetings with their supporters, highlighting the seriousness of the party’s power struggle.

In a statement following his meeting, Muhyiddin said the disciplinary actions against senior party leaders were necessary to maintain stability and strengthen Bersatu.

Meanwhile, Hamzah announced that he would not appeal his dismissal and intends to serve as an independent MP, describing himself as a “freeman” and no longer bound to do ‘something he does not like’.

Political analysts view the crisis as a clear struggle for legitimacy between the party’s two main factions, with potential consequences for voter confidence ahead of state elections and the upcoming 16th General Election (GE16).

Prof Datuk Dr Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said the unrest is more than an ordinary internal dispute.

He said it is a “battle of legitimacy” where the faction that frames the issue effectively will determine who is recognised as the party’s rightful leader.

“This crisis threatens grassroots morale, disrupts the party machinery, and affects seat negotiations with coalition partners. Parties preoccupied with internal conflicts often struggle with electoral mobilisation. Public perception of instability undermines confidence in a party’s ability to steer the country,” he told Bernama.

In competitive Malaysian politics, he said, any prolonged crisis could be exploited by political opponents to reinforce the narrative that the party in question failed to manage differences maturely.

“If there is a situation where the formal leadership is openly challenged by political support, then the party risks splitting either formally or through the formation of a bloc that moves separately within the same party,” he said.

“If there is a split, I see the possibility that Bersatu will remain with Muhyiddin and Azmin (Bersatu Secretary-General), along with Gerakan and MIPP (Malaysian Indian People’s Party) and form a new coalition. “Hamzah will likely be supported by PAS and other parties and coalitions, as well as the possibility of cooperating with UMNO,” he said.

The lecturer at the Centre for Social Sciences also said that the biggest impact following the internal turmoil that occurred in Bersatu was regarding Hamzah’s status as the Opposition leader.

“Pressure is mounting to reshuffle the position. The Perikatan Nasional (PN) bloc may need to ‘recalibrate leadership optics’ to appear united and credible. Open conflict not only disputes positions but also questions the leadership’s credibility of the entire opposition bloc.

“PAS will likely be the key factor in balancing between Muhyiddin and Hamzah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya sociopolitical analyst Prof Datuk Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Hamzah is a significant political figure with his own network and influence, particularly among MPs.

“Hamzah is very influential and has the support of a large majority among Bersatu elected representatives. There are 16 + 1 Bersatu elected representatives with him. Hamzah also has the support of a large majority among Bersatu division chiefs, Muhyiddin does not have this advantage.

“Only that Muhyiddin is Bersatu president and is strongly supported by Azmin. What is happening has wider implications for the stability of the party and PN’s position, especially PAS as a major component partner,” he said.

When asked to comment on whether the unrest will affect the relationship between PAS and Bersatu, Awang Azman, who is also a Senior Fellow of the Malaysian National Academy, said that the latest development does indeed have implications for the dynamics of both parties in PN.

According to him, the crisis could test PAS’s strategic loyalty within the coalition.

“PAS may take a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, weighing political benefits carefully. While not openly supporting Hamzah, PAS may prefer his leadership to replace Muhyiddin, especially after prior tensions following the Perlis Menteri Besar crisis.

“This dismissal is more than a disciplinary measure. It tests Bersatu’s political maturity, PN’s integrity, and PAS’s wisdom in balancing power. In politics, crises can divide or reorganise,” he said. — Bernama