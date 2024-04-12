KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — An Israeli national was today charged with illegal firearms trafficking and possession without an arms permit at the Sessions Court here.

According to the charges, Shalom Avitan was charged with trafficking six firearms and possessing four boxes of ammunition without an arms licence at a five-star hotel room between March 26 and March 28.

The charges were framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act and Section 7(1) of Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act.

For possessing ammunitions without an arms permit, Avitan faces imprisonment up to seven years or a fine up to RM10,000 or both.

Advertisement

For trafficking in firearms, Avitan faces imprisonment between thirty years to forty years and with whipping up to six strokes of the cane.

The accused claimed trial before Tasnim Abu Bakar after the charges were read in English.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement