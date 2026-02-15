SHAH ALAM, Feb 15 — A six-year-old boy was found charred in a fire that destroyed a double-storey terraced house in Taman Baiduri, Banting, Kuala Langat early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said firefighters received a distress call at 4.42 am and arrived at the scene three minutes later.

“Upon arrival, the operations commander reported that the blaze involved a 20x75-foot double-storey terraced house, with two victims believed to be trapped inside.

“The fire was brought under control at 5.05 am. The boy was found burnt in a room on the upper floor, while a local man in his 30s suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.” he said in a statement today.

The fire, which involved a house occupied by 10 individuals, was completely extinguished at 7 am.

A total of 10 personnel from two fire and rescue stations were deployed.

The house was reported to be 85 per cent destroyed and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Bernama