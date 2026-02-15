BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 15 — The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) is focusing on 12 hot spots and black spots in its special Chinese New Year 2026 enforcement operation, running from Feb 9 to 22.

Penang JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said the locations cover four zones across five districts, identified as high-risk areas with a history of frequent road accidents.

“We’ve deployed all 168 officers to patrol these areas daily to ensure road safety and compliance with the law,” he told reporters at a media briefing on the Chinese New Year operation at the Penang Bridge last night.

He said JPJ is also expanding the use of body cameras to boost officer integrity and ensure transparency during operations.

He added that the body cameras, fully rolled out last month, help enforcement and provide evidence in cases of obstruction during operations.

Earlier, from 8.30 pm to midnight, 584 vehicles were checked, 167 were taken action against, and 184 notices were issued for various offences.

The integrated operation involved 61 officers, including personnel from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), the National Anti-Drug Agency, the Department of Environment (DOE), the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Immigration Department, and highway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

JSPT issued 10 summonses, while the DOE carried out 57 inspections, issued 11 compounds and 11 retest notices, and conducted 20 smoke meter tests. — Bernama