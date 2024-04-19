KOTA BELUD, April 19 — The Ministry of Education has allocated RM30 million for the redevelopment of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tamu Darat, which is among the weakest schools in the state.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the redevelopment project is expected to commence in August this year and is slated for completion by mid-2026, equipped with facilities including eight new classrooms, a resource centre, as well as science and computer labs.

“The building design has been completed and is in the tender process. It is hoped that this will provide a more conducive learning environment for our children here,” she said in a statement today.

Earlier, she visited several primary and secondary schools in the Kadamaian area, including SK Tamu Darat, SK Rangalau, Sekolah Rendah Advent Rangalau, and SMK Narinang.

Advertisement

Also present were Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also the Kadamaian state assemblyman; Kota Belud Member of Parliament, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis; and Sabah Education Department Director, Datuk Raisin Saidin.

Fadhlina highlighted that a comprehensive focus has been placed on addressing the needs of 38 weak schools in the Kota Belud district, with efforts directed towards their redevelopment or maintenance, with an allocation of RM495.5 million.

She said out of that total, 20 projects have been fully completed, 10 are under construction, while eight are in the pre-construction stage. — Bernama

Advertisement