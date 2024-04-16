KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) will seek the views of various parties, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the National Security Council (MKN), in improving the security aspects at airports in the country.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this includes a proposal for the airport to have scanners to detect members of the public carrying prohibited items such as firearms.

“Steps to improve the security aspect (at airports) require further discussion between the police, the National Security Council (MKN) and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) as the airport operator.

“I leave it to them to discuss because this involves operational issues and any changes to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) at the airport need to be discussed first, then the ministry will take note,” he told reporters after the opening of the EV Charging Station, Evlution at RHB Centre, here today.

He said this in response to the shooting incident at the Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last Sunday.

In the incident which occurred at about 1.30am last Sunday, a bodyguard of a woman was injured by a shot fired by the woman’s husband.

The incident happened when the woman was awaiting the arrival of an Umrah group when two shots were fired at her.

However, one shot missed and another shot hit the bodyguard.

A suspect was arrested in Kota Baru, Kelantan yesterday, and is on remand for seven days starting today. — Bernama