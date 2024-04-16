KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The gunman who fired shots at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last Sunday had planned to head to Mecca through Thailand, federal police said today after the suspect was taken to a Magistrate’s Court in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain told reporters in Kota Baru this morning that the suspect was found to have falsified identification documents of four other people when he was arrested yesterday.

“That was following the discovery of a sum of cash in riyal and baht that was seized from the suspect,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian during a news conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters this morning.

He added that the suspect was also found to have undergone a health check at a private hospital there before the shooting incident.

MORE TO COME