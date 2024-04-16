KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Siti Noraida Hassan, whose husband Muhammad Nur Hadith was shot at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here last Sunday, hopes to see justice done after the perpetrator was arrested yesterday.

The 37-year-old Muhammad who works as a personal bodyguard had been shot at close range in the abdomen and sustained serious injuries in the 1.20am incident at the arrival hall of Terminal 1 while protecting his client who is the estranged wife of the shooter, identified by police as Hafizul Harawi, 38.

“My husband is still in critical condition and is expected to undergo further surgery today.

“He is still critical, but major surgery has not yet been carried out. Maybe tomorrow. Right now the hospital wants to stop the bleeding and monitor his condition to stabilise him,” Siti Noraida was quoted as saying yesterday by Malay daily Kosmo!

The weapon used was a semi-automatic pistol with 9-millimetre calibre bullets, the newspaper reported.

Hafizul fled the scene after firing two shots but was arrested in Kota Baru, Kelantan yesterday. He was found with a gun.

Police are investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Heavier Penalty) 1971 for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Preliminary investigations found that the shooting stemmed from a domestic conflict between Hafizul and his wife, said to be in the midst of a divorce.