KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Two shots were fired early this morning at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, one of which injured a Malaysian, Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said.

The incident occurred about 1.30am inside the arrival hall of Terminal 1 (KLIA 1).

Tiga dilaporkan cedera terkena tembakan dalam kejadian di Balai Ketibaan KLIA1, Sepang kira-kira pukul 1:00 pagi tadi. Mangsa dua lelaki dan seorang wanita telah dihantar ke Hospital Cyberjaya.Sumber: Bilik Gerakan PDRM KLIA SepangVideo: Orang awam pic.twitter.com/MgF8NA5KjQ Advertisement — Berita RTM (@beritartm) April 14, 2024

“In the incident, a man fired twice. One of the shots hit a local man who is also a personal bodyguard. After that, the suspect fled,” Hussein said in a statement.

He added that the shooting victim suffered severe injuries, but did not elaborate.

“Subsequent investigations showed that the suspect intended to shoot his wife who was there waiting for the arrival of an umrah group,” he said.

He said the motive is still unknown but police are investigating the case as an attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code and the Firearms Act.

Section 307 provides for a sentence of imprisonment up to 20 years for those found guilty.

“Police have identified the suspect,” he said.

He added that a manhunt has been launched for the suspect who is believed to have fled north.

The Selangor police chief said the shooting incident stems from a personal issue and is not related to any terrorist activity or group.

He gave an assurance that the situation at the airport is now safe and under control.

A video uploaded by X user H A M B A@UmarShukri05 showed an injured victim being wheeled out.