KOTA BARU, April 14 — The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department recorded 232 cases of open burning over eight days beginning on April 4, attributed to the ongoing hot weather or deliberate ignition by individuals.

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department, assistant director of operations, Mohd Wildan Azhari, stated that 39 hotspots were identified, with the highest number being 12 locations in Pasir Puteh, eight in Bachok, and six each in Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, and Gua Musang.

He mentioned that the majority of the cases involved bush or grassland, waste dumps, peat land, plantations, and farms.

Overall, the fire department received 752 reports of open burning in the past four months starting from January, nearly matching the total of 814 cases for the whole of last year.

"The highest instances of open burning occurred from 2021 to 2024, covering an area of eight hectares in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Gong Manok, Pasir Puteh, and waste fires in Beris Lalang, Bachok, Kampung Pusu 40, Pasir Mas, and Kampung Bedullah, Tumpat," he said.

"We receive emergency calls about open burning almost daily. We do not face any logistical issues, however, because we receive assistance from other fire stations," he told Bernama today.

He emphasised that the fire department conducts patrols, offers public advice on the hazards of open burning, and manages personnel leaves to ensure effective deployment for assignments. — Bernama

