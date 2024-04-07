KUANTAN, April 7 — Muslims need to be vigilant and reject any deviant or heretical teaching as it can influence thinking and behaviour and bring division in society if not curbed from the beginning.

Pahang mufti Prof Datuk Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim said Muslims need to refer to religious members who are certified and authoritative if any confusion and teachings conflict with the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

“The Pahang Mufti Department upholds the decree of His Royal Highness the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah who reminds Muslims in this state to stay clear from any form of deviant teachings and to remain firm to the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

“Society needs to adhere firmly to the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah teachings which are based on the Ahlussunnah Wal Jamaah as described by Imam Abu Hassan al-Ash’ari (Asyairah) and Imam Abu Mansur al-Maturidi (Maturidiyah), the Syafie school of fiqh in daily practice (and still respecting the other three schools of fiqh — Maliki, Hanafi and Hanbali), and the Sufism of Imam Ghazali and Imam Junaid al-Baghdadi,” he said in a statement.

He said the Pahang Mufti Department will always cooperate with all parties from time to time and will always monitor any form of suspicious teachings or beliefs so that they can be curbed and dealt with as best as possible for the sake of the faith of Muslims in the state.

“The Pahang Mufti Department calls on the public not to allow themselves to be caught in the web of heresy. May we remain strong together to protect ourselves, our families, and the community from any form of threat of deviant or misguided teachings or beliefs,” he said. — Bernama

