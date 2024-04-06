KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi called on Malaysians, especially Muslims gearing up for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, to prioritise personal and family safety, particularly during their travels back to their respective hometowns.

In a Facebook post today, Ahmad Zahid reminds the public of the importance of thorough preparations, including proper vehicle maintenance and meticulous travel planning, to ensure a safe and smooth journey for everyone.

“I hope that in everyone’s excitement to reunite with parents and relatives, we do not forget our personal and family safety. Ensure that all necessary preparations, including vehicle maintenance and travel planning, have been thoroughly completed. Drive responsibly and cautiously, and take breaks when necessary,” he emphasised.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his hope for this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri to be a joyous and happy celebration for all Muslims partaking in this festive occasion.

Previously, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal announced that the sighting of the Syawal moon was scheduled for Tuesday evening (April 9) at 29 locations nationwide, and that the Hari Raya Aidilfitri date would be declared the same night. — Bernama

