KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated national female squash player, S. Sivasangari, for her triumph in clinching the London Classic championship.

“Congratulations. May this victory pave the way for further successes in the future,” Anwar conveyed in a Facebook post today.

Anwar noted that Sivasangari became the first Malaysian player to advance to the gold standard final in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour after former national squash queen Datuk Nicol David did so in 2015.

Sivasangari made history by claiming the inaugural title of the London Classic championship, defeating world number two player Hania El Hammamy from Egypt in the finals on Monday.

This victory marked Sivasangari’s second win over El Hammamy in their six previous encounters.

Her advancement to the finals of this prestigious championship equals the record set by Nicol in 2015. —Bernama

