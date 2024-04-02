KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing today paid a courtesy visit to the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) to discuss strategic cooperation between the Chinese Embassy and the department through humanitarian assistance programmes — including the Jawi Food Bank (JFB).

During the courtesy visit, Ouyang also presented a RM100,000 check for the Jawi Musaadah Fund to the director-general of Jawi, Colonel Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail, who was representing the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

According to a statement from Jawi, points discussed between Ouyang and Mohd Ajib include plans to expand the cooperation network in aid programmes for disaster victims not only within the country but also abroad.

“Hence, the cooperation is also extended to humanitarian aid programmes through contributions to the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ajib, when approached by reporters after the visit, said the embassy’s contribution today has now brought the embassy’s total amount of donations to Jawi to RM700,000.

He added that today’s donation marks the sixth from the embassy to Jawi since the first one was made in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“The Chinese Embassy in Malaysia is interested in Jawi’s approach, which provides assistance to all layers of society, not just the Muslim community,” he said.

Mohd Ajib said that the contribution and cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia with Jawi this time are more meaningful in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th Golden Jubilee of the establishment of Jawi and the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

Regarding the JFB, he said it is an effort to help alleviate the burden of those in need such as the homeless, persons with disabilities (OKU), the elderly, women, and children, especially in the Federal Territory.

To date, the JFB, in collaboration with strategic partners, has distributed basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, sugar, and flour worth RM6.1 million, benefiting 300,499 recipients in need, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country, he said. — Bernama