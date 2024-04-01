PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who had the opportunity to ride a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang here today, was clearly fascinated with the hydrogen-powered vehicle, which he said was quieter than a petrol car.

Chang said during the short journey in the Toyota Mirai, from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to the Perdana Putra building, the prime minister took the opportunity to check out the development of the hydrogen fuel ecosystem in the country.

“The prime minister is very interested. His first impression — he said the engine was very quiet. This means that he feels quieter when riding in this car compared to a petrol vehicle,” said Chang at a press conference after attending a demonstration of the mobile hydrogen refuelling unit and the hydrogen powered car today.

Chang said that Anwar did not share many things because the journey only took about five minutes, but he was visibly impressed and was indeed interested in the vehicle.

Toyota Mirai is the first sedan-type hydrogen vehicle in the Peninsula.

Earlier, Anwar was briefed on the mobile hydrogen refuelling unit and hydrogen-powered vehicle by UMW Motor general manager Jason Ong, and the prime minister also witnessed a demonstration of hydrogen refuelling into hydrogen-powered vehicles. — Bernama

