KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Malaysia has thus far dispatched over 1,500 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Ops Ihsan initiative and several other local non-governmental organisations (NGOs), said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

He shared on Facebook today about the programme, billed “Gift For Gaza: Misi Bantuan Kemanusiaan Dari Malaysia ke Palestin Melalui Penghantaran Laut” (Humanitarian Aid Mission From Malaysia to Palestine Through Sea Shipment), held at Port Klang.

“Malaysia remains committed to delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza. The Malaysian government continues to play an active role and demonstrates a firm stance on the Palestinian issue,” he said.

Malaysia’s resolute stance, as stated by Mohamad, did not only come into play on October 7, 2023, but was influenced by the ongoing oppression of the Palestinians by the Israeli regime for the past 75 years.

According to Anadolu Agency, Israel has been conducting military attacks in the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year.

Nearly 32,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,300 others injured, in addition to widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies. Israel has imposed restrictions affecting the Gaza Strip, resulting in its residents facing hunger.

Israel has also caused 85 per cent of Gaza’s population to become homeless, in addition to severe shortages of food, clean water, and essential medicines, while 60 per cent of the infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the United Nations.

Israel also faces charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last Thursday ordered it to take action to prevent starvation in Gaza. — Bernama