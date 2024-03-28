Advertisement

SHAH ALAM, March 28 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today launched the ‘Tabung Pembangunan Ehsan Selangor-Gaza’ an initiative by the Selangor state government to help rebuild Gaza.

Sultan Sharafuddin through a statement said ‘Pembangunan Ehsan Selangor-Gaza’ which will be carried out with the cooperation of the Consultative Council of Malaysian Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) will involve three development projects in Gaza at a cost of RM8.7 million.

The Sultan said the development project involves the construction of a Darul Ehsan Apartment block at a cost of RM3 million, Darul Ehsan Mosque (RM4 million) and Darul Ehsan Water Tower (RM1.7 million).

“I would like to call upon the people of Selangor to come together and contribute towards the cause so that we can rebuild the basic amnesties that will ease the burden of the people of Gaza. Reconstruction of Gaza is needed because many buildings were destroyed in the attack by the Zionist regime in Gaza,” decreed the Sultan in the statement.

The Sultan of Selangor later received contributions from Muslim contributors in Selangor (RM1.2 million), Majlis Agama Islam Selangor (RM200,000) and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s personal contribution of RM50,000.

Sultan Sharafuddin added that the contributions and donations will be handled by Tabung Infak Jariah Umat Islam Selangor (Tijari) through the Maybank Islamic Berhad account (562106718620), so that the funds will be collected and managed in a transparent manner.

The Tabung Pembangunan Ehsan Selangor-Gaza was launched during the official opening of the Mosque, breaking of fast with the people and presenting Hari Raya contributions by Sultan Sharafuddin at the Kota Kemuning Mosque, here. — Bernama