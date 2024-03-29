KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malaysia welcomes the additional provisional measures granted by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday (March 28) in the case concerning the application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said despite the adoption of resolution 2728 (2024) on March 25, Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) continued military operations across Gaza, causing further civilian casualties, displacement, destruction of houses and other civilian infrastructure.

“These acts are in blatant disregard of international law and numerous resolutions of the United Nation Security Council, General Assembly and the Human Rights Council.

“Malaysia urges the international community to intensify pressure on Israel and demand it to fulfil its obligations, uphold the sanctity of international law and stop its continued belligerence against Palestinians in Gaza who are now stricken with famine, malnutrition and disease,” it said in a statement Friday.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia remains committed to the Palestinian cause and will continue efforts, within its means and capabilities, for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the admission of Palestine as a full Member of the United Nations. — Bernama

